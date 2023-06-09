Initiative to improve gender ratio in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil inaugurated the Daughter Empowerment Initiative (DEI) launched by the district administration here today. The campaign aims at improving the girl child gender ratio in Mandi district and the all-round development and empowerment of daughters.

The minister said, “Daughters are an invaluable heritage and mothers of society and the nation. To build a cultured society, it is our moral responsibility to educate and protect our daughters. Society and men do not exist without daughters.”

He said, “If we do not become alert now, the time to come will be dangerous and destructive for society.” He instructed Health Department officers to take effective steps to improve the girl child gender ratio in the district.

Shandil said, “The government has started many schemes to encourage daughters in every field. Besides, the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act has been implemented to curb female feticide.”