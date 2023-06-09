Injured Russian trekker rescued

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 8

The Manali police and members of the Adventure Tour Operators Association rescued a Russian woman, who was injured after falling into a 50-metre deep ditch while trekking at Manalsu village in Manali last night.

Vera Litvinov (38) along with her friend Eurii Larovoi had gone for trekking from Old Manali village to the Khoh waterfall when she slipped and fell into the ditch. Eurii called the police for help at 8.30 pm. The duo was not accompanied by a guide and were trekking on their own.

Meanwhile, Manali DSP KD Sharma sent a rescue team equipped with stretchers and first-aid kits to Manalsu village. The team trekked for about 2 hours to reach the village. The woman was wounded in the stomach and the experienced team members gave her first aid before evacuating her.

Late at night, the team took out an unconsciousness Russian woman out of the ditch and brought her to Old Manali village. Manali SDM Raman Kumar Sharma arranged an ambulance for her and she was taken to the hospital.