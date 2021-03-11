Insects found in PDS ration salt

Solan, April 23
Salt, supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state, has been found infested with insects in a lab test conducted by the Composite Testing Laboratory (CTL) at Kandaghat in the district.
TESTED AT KANDAGHAT LABORATORY
- Salt samples lifted in March were sent to Composite Testing Laboratory at Kandaghat
- The samples of a particular brand of salt were found infested with insects
- Besides, the content soluble in water, other than sodium chloride, was not as per the regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations
Random salt samples, lifted by Sunil Sharma, Food Safety Officer, Sirmaur, in March were sent to the lab for analysis, which was completed on April 7. As per its report accessed by The Tribune, the samples of a brand of salt were infested with insects and the content soluble in water, other than sodium chloride, was not as per the regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Regulation, 2011. The salt has been declared substandard and unsafe for consumption in the lab report of April 11.
Dr Atul Kaistha, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Sirmaur, said, “The samples lifted by the Food Safety Officer, Sirmaur, were found to be infested with live and dead inspects in a lab analysis conducted at the CTL, Kandaghat. This amounts to violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.
“The information has been sent to the Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department, with a request to stop the sale of the brand that has been declared unfit for consumption,” added Dr Kaistha.
