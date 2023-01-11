Kullu: Inspection of schools on for renewal of recognition

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JANUARY 10

Kullu Elementary Education Department is carrying out inspection of facilities of private schools for renewal of recognition under education block Kullu-I.

Private schools get recognition for five years. It has to be renewed after this period lapses. The schools, whose recognition has expired or is about to expire, have applied for renewal till 2027. The recognition will be given only when all the facilities and arrangements in the school are found in order during the inspection.

Kullu Elementary Education Deputy Director Surjeet Rao said departmental teams had been formed to check the arrangements in schools. He said that two teams comprising three members each have been constituted to inspect the schools. “One team has been assigned the responsibility of inspection of Education Block Kullu-I and other team for Kullu-II. Private schools whose recognition has expired in Kullu district will be renewed,” he said.

The Elementary Education Department is checking the records of 11 private schools coming under Kullu-I. According to sources, irregularities have been found in some schools during the inspection. Account-related anomalies have been found in some schools, while shortage of sports goods and books in the library was found in four schools. Until these schools do not rectify the deficiencies, renewal will not be given.

The departmental team is inspecting private schools to ascertain whether facilities of department standards are available in private schools or not. After completing the investigation, the teams would submit the report to Kullu Elementary Education Deputy Director. The authorities said the recognition of private schools would not be renewed if the flaws found during inspection are not rectified.

Meanwhile, some parents, whose wards are studying in private schools, have alleged that the schools frequently made minor changes in school dresses. Books are changed every year so that students can’t use old books and dresses. They have to make purchases again. Some parents questioned why only one book seller was selling books of most of the private schools in the town.

Some private booksellers had resented against this monopolistic business practice. The parents alleged that the schools had found ways to evade the regulatory orders and make profits from dresses, books and other accessories by selecting only one vendor.

