‘Instal crash barriers, keep check on drunk driving ’

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 16

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma chaired a meeting regarding road safety in his office yesterday. In the meeting, he talked about the increasing number of vehicle accidents in the tribal district of Kinnaur, and established direct communication with officials of the National Highway Authority, Public Works Department, and the GRIF. He emphasised the need for better coordination to prevent loss of precious lives.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted sensitive locations in the district, instructing officials to install crash barriers. He expressed concern over the increasing problem of drug abuse among the youth and directed the Police Department to take strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sharma underscored the need for prompt transportation of injured persons to hospitals.

