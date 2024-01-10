Install railing along pedestrian path

The pedestrian path in Thanera Mohalla has no functional railing to ensure safety of the people. During the late evening hours, absence of streetlights worsens the situation. In view of public safety, the municipal corporation authorities should install railing alongside the pedestrian path without any delay. Besides, there is an urgent need to install streetlights in the area for the convenience of the commuters. Neeraj Handa, Mandi

Haphazard parking leads to traffic jams

Parking on both sides of the road near Bishop Cotton School and New Shimla area has become a major cause of traffic congestion. Vehicles are being allowed to be parked on both sides of the road, resulting in traffic jams. The authorities concerned should allow parking of vehicles on one side of the road only to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Roshan Gupta, Shimla

Garbage an eyesore for tourists in Shimla

Tourists entering Shimla are welcomed by garbage littered along the hill slope at near Tara Devi. Despite being the ‘Queen of Hills’ and a popular tourist destination, heaps of garbage can be seen lying along the roads here. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and take immediate measures to resolve the issue. The local residents should also keep their surroundings neat and clean. Ankita Sharma, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]