Installation ceremony at Convent of Jesus & Mary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

The installation ceremony for the newly elected Student Cabinet was organised at Convent of Jesus and Mary here today. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp, followed by a prayer dance and a hymn. The installation of various captains, asst captains and prefects was followed by solemn oath. The Student Cabinet offered prayers, candles and flowers at the ceremonial lamp and map of India.

School sports Captain Saisha Samta, School Head Girl Aditi Khurana and Principal Sr Stella prayed for all and sundry. Chief guest Sharwan Kumar Manta encouraged the students to perform their duties with sincerity and diligence.