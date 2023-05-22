Institute of Advanced Study symbol of academic excellence, says Himachal Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

Real identity of any institution is neither its building nor its walls, but it always comes from its works. The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, has carved a distinct identity for itself by its academic and research achievements. The institute has been a symbol of academic excellence and intellectual rigour.

This was stated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while addressing fellows and associate fellows of the IIAS here on Sunday.

He said, “This institute of national importance is realising the dream of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to restore the ancient tradition of knowledge and learning in India. It has been at the forefront for promoting interdisciplinary research and critical thinking for a long time. It has been a catalyst for innovation and played a significant role in shaping the intellectual landscape of our country.”

The Governor said this institute was basically devoted to in-depth theoretical research in humanities and social sciences, besides fostering the spirit of curiosity and academic brilliance.

He said the library of the institute, equipped with books of around two lakh eminent scholars, was a big treasure.

Earlier, the Governor released two books published by the institute and two other books of the Central Hindi Directorate. The Governor visited the picture exhibition, library, Viceroy’s office and room and evinced keen interest in the historical importance of the institution.

He also honoured Padma Bhushan Prof Kapil Kapoor on the occasion.