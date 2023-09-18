‘Institute-student’ meet to encourage budding talent

Our Correspondent

UNA, SEPTEMBER 17

The Social Responsibility Cell of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), located in Saloh village of Una district, today organised an ‘Institute-School’ meeting on the campus.

A total of 130 students from four different government schools of Santoshgarh, Nangran, Choiwki Maniar and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pekhubela, were invited to experience the scientific and technological advancements in the sectors of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication.

Chairman of the IIIT Governing Board, Ravi Sharma said the objective of the activity is to encourage and apprise science enthusiasts and engineering aspirants regarding the necessary preparations required to get admission in an institute of national repute.

He added that the IIIT faculty members counselled the students regarding the courses being offered at their institution besides other engineering colleges. The students were visibly motivated after visiting various laboratories at the institute.

Ravi Sharma, who was recently nominated by the President of India for the coveted post at IIIT Una, is the Chairman of two global bodies, namely the IIIT Alumni Council and Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India.

IIIT Director Prof S Selva Kumar said the institute has a social responsibility towards the budding talent to help them to make their future in the fields of science and technology.

