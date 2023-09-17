Insurance scheme for farmers launched

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 16

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan yesterday launched the “Meri Policy Mere Hath” scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana at an awareness camp organised by the Agriculture Department at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Saru.

He said the flagship scheme was a doorstep distribution drive to deliver crop insurance policies to the farmers. He handed over policy documents of crop insurance to the eligible farmers. About 50 farmers participated in the awareness camp.

Devgan said that during the campaign, crop insurance documents would be handed over to all eligible farmers of the district within 20 days.

