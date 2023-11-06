 Integrate indigenous varieties of millet with apple farming, says Nauni University VC : The Tribune India

Integrate indigenous varieties of millet with apple farming, says Nauni University VC

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 5

Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district, has stressed the need to integrate indigenous varieties of millets with apple cultivation. He chaired the 18th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kinnaur, yesterday.

Chandel, while speaking on the importance of crop intensification and diversification, said the farmers of the area were receptive to new knowledge and technology. He added that exposure visits to the fields of progressive farmers must be planned. “The KVK must develop natural farming models in different areas, which are easily approachable by road, to facilitate farmers,” he said

Director, Extension Education, Inder Dev spoke briefly about the extension activities of the university. He suggested to the meeting that an impact analysis of different initiatives of the KVK should be done and the positive outcomes should be included in the Packages of Practices. He lauded the KVK initiative to establish high-density apple plantation research trials on seedling rootstock at different altitudes ranging from 1800 metre to 3600 metre above sea level. He urged scientists to regularly record scientific data from these trials.

Rajesh Rana, Principal Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute Zone-I, suggested demonstrations for showcasing drone use in agricultural practices. He also proposed a custom hiring centre for advanced agricultural equipment. Cross-learning programmes with different KVKs of the country and joint efforts with line departments were also proposed.

