‘Integrated approach needed in education’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Education Minister Rohit Thakur here today said, “Sports are deeply connected with physical, mental, psychological and intellectual health in our lives and the Department of Education is taking significant steps in this direction to encourage local sports, along with quality in education.”

While addressing the closing ceremony of Late Purna Chand Sithta Memorial Volleyball Competition in Kathasu village, under the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, the minister said Late Purna Chand Sithta was a national level volleyball player and during his time, volleyball was a special identity of the then district Mahasu.

He added that the development works of more than Rs 23 crore were being undertaken by the state government in the area.

“The work of drinking water scheme being built from Khodni Nala to Barthata, Kathasu, Batad, Barjai, Satai, Badhal at a cost of Rs 2.94 crore is in the final stage and will be dedicated to the public by the end of this year,” said Thakur.

He said an amount of Rs 19.12 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading the road connecting Kathasu and Sawra, the construction of which is in progress. “About Rs 1.39 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of the Primary Health Centre of Batargalu and the department has also invited tenders for the same,” he added.

Thakur said with the CM’s cooperation, an amount of Rs 153 crore was released in lump sum, from which the outstanding amount of farmers and gardeners is being paid.

Furthermore, Thakur also assured to fulfill the demands put forth by the local villagers soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla