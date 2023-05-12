Integrated mgmt plans for 2 Ramsar sites discussed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The Himachal Pradesh State Wetlands Authority (HPSWA) in collaboration with the Forest Department organised a one-day state-level multi-stakeholder meeting on Integrated Management Plans (IMPs) for two Ramsar sites Renukaji and Pong Dam wetlands here today.

In a press release issued, the HPSWA said the IMPs follow a cross-sectoral approach considering the full-range of ecosystem services and values of wetlands by integrating objectives of multiple departments into an integrated management plan.

Presentation was given on two Ramsar sites — Renuka Ji Wetland and Pong Dam Lake — along with review of their budgets and the joint management actions with the support of various departments, stated the release. A presentation on Indo-German project ‘Wetlands Management for Biodiversity and Climate Protection’ was also given.