Integrated mgmt plans for 2 Ramsar sites discussed

Shimla, May 11
The Himachal Pradesh State Wetlands Authority (HPSWA) in collaboration with the Forest Department organised a one-day state-level multi-stakeholder meeting on Integrated Management Plans (IMPs) for two Ramsar sites Renukaji and Pong Dam wetlands here today.
In a press release issued, the HPSWA said the IMPs follow a cross-sectoral approach considering the full-range of ecosystem services and values of wetlands by integrating objectives of multiple departments into an integrated management plan.
Presentation was given on two Ramsar sites — Renuka Ji Wetland and Pong Dam Lake — along with review of their budgets and the joint management actions with the support of various departments, stated the release. A presentation on Indo-German project ‘Wetlands Management for Biodiversity and Climate Protection’ was also given.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...