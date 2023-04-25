Intelligent traffic management, improved surveillance see decline in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Owing to strenuous efforts of Traffic, Tourist and Railway (TTR) police, road accidents and fatalities have come down significantly in the past one year. As per the data, a total 670 accidents, 246 fatalities and 935 injuries were reported till April, 2023 in comparison to 721 accidents, 304 fatalities and 1158 injuries reported during the corresponding period in 2022.

The traffic tourist and railways unit has been working tirelessly to ensure road safety and reduction of road accidents in the hill state. These efforts have started bearing fruit now and a decrease in road traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries has been reported in the state this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

A senior official from the unit said, “TTR unit has installed ITMS (intelligent traffic management system) at 26 locations across the state resulting in decrease in the average speed of vehicles which is major cause of accidents.”

“Evidence-based enforcement challaning keeping in view the timing of accidents, type of the vehicles involved in accidents, road category of accidents is being carried out. Moreover, extensive use of modern traffic equipment like alco sensors, laser speed gun, e-challaning is being made to achieve the target of minimal human interference in enforcement,” he added.

“Continuous weekly monitoring is being ensured and instructions based on analysis of accident database are being issued. Details of accident-prone stretches and spots are being shared with road agencies for remedial measures. We need active participation from the people so that road accidents, injuries and fatalities can be reduced further in the coming years,” he added.