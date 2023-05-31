Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

IANS

Shimla, May 31

Intense rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds may continue in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, a weather official said here on Wednesday.

"Many places of the state are likely to experience intense rain with hailstorms in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra," an official with the Meteorological Department told IANS.

He said tourist towns of Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Kasauli, Chamba, Dharamsala, Palampur and Manali may get moderate to heavy rain.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts may experience mild snow in the next 24 hours," the official added.

The average rainfall in the state in May was 61.2 mm. "Till May 30, the state had 109.8 mm in May, which is 79 per cent higher than the average rainfall," added the official.

