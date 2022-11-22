Inter-Battalion cricket tourney begins in Una

UNA, NOVEMBER 21
The first Inter-Battalion Cricket Tournament of the HP Police today began at the Ist India Reserve Battalion located in Bangarh village in the district. DIG Santosh Patial inaugurated the tournament, which will be played till November 27.
Teams from the seven India Reserve Battalions of the state police, besides one team from Police Training Centre, Daroh, are participating.
The DIG said the tournament would be played on a knockout basis and the final match will be played on November 27.
