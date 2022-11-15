Inter-college games begin at Palampur agriculture university

Palampur, November 14
Annual inter-college games began at CSK HP Agriculture University here today.
In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, said that sports played a pivotal role in the development of students’ personality.
Prof Chaudhary asked the participants to play the games with joy and sportsmanship.
The Vice-Chancellor said that a mega project has been submitted to the Government of India for development of sports complex which will enable the university to organise such events on a larger scale.
He expressed happiness that the Students’ Welfare Organisation had been able to hold games after three years. Earlier, games could not be conducted due to Covid pandemic.
He directed the organisation to organise inter-university games, athletic meets and youth festivals in the coming times.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor inspected inaugural parade by sportspersons.
Dr Daisy Basandrai, Students’ Welfare Officer, said that around 480 boys and girls were taking part in eight games of badminton, table tennis, chess, volleyball, basketball, football and power and weight lifting.
