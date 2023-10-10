Inter-School Meet: 900 shooters participate in Air rifle events

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

The 10 m Air Rifle events of the 25th All India Kumar Surender Singh Inter-School Shooting competition concluded at Adventure Resorts near Kufri today. Around 900 participants took part in 12 events held in three categories – under-19, under-18 and under-15.

The 10m pistol events started after the Air Rifle events ended today, and will conclude on October 14. “Over 2,500 shooters are participating in the event. It’s the largest participation the event has seen since it started,” shooting coach Ravinder Singh said .

This is for the first time that a national-level event has been held around Shimla. It gave a boost to local tourism.

