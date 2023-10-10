Inter-School Meet: 900 shooters participate in Air rifle events

Shimla, October 9
The 10 m Air Rifle events of the 25th All India Kumar Surender Singh Inter-School Shooting competition concluded at Adventure Resorts near Kufri today. Around 900 participants took part in 12 events held in three categories – under-19, under-18 and under-15.
The 10m pistol events started after the Air Rifle events ended today, and will conclude on October 14. “Over 2,500 shooters are participating in the event. It’s the largest participation the event has seen since it started,” shooting coach Ravinder Singh said .
This is for the first time that a national-level event has been held around Shimla. It gave a boost to local tourism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...