Inter-school shooting event begins at Kufri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inaugurated the 25th All India Kumar Surender Singh Inter-School Shooting competition, which will be held till October 14, in the Adventure Resorts at Kufri. The competition is being held by the National Rifle Association of India and Himachal State Rifle Association.

On this occasion, Himachal State Rifle Association’s general secretary Ishwar Rohal said that 2,588 participants from all over the country would participate in this 10-m rifle and pistol competition. The shooting competition had been divided into three categories – Under-19, Under-18 and Under-15.

The rifle competition would be held from October 9 onwards, he added.

The minister appreciated both the associations for organising the event in the district and said that the 10-day shooting competition would see around 8,000 to 10,000 participants and tourists in the state.

#Kufri #Shimla