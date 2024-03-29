 Inter-state Chakki bridge opens for buses after over 19 months : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Inter-state Chakki bridge opens for buses after over 19 months
HIMACHAL TRIBUNE

Inter-state Chakki bridge opens for buses after over 19 months

Trucks to be allowed over key bridge after final phase of work is complete

Inter-state Chakki bridge opens for buses after over 19 months

An HRTC bus crossing the inter-state barrier after the opening of the Chakki bridge. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 28

In a big relief to commuters, the inter-state Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154 at Kandwal in Nurpur was opened for the movement of buses today after more than 19 months.

A team of IIT-Roorkee led by Prof Hari Prasad, along with officials of the NHAI, had inspected a protection wall and check dam built for saving the bridge from flashfloods that occur in Chakki rivulet during the monsoon season.

According to Vikas Surjewala, NHAI project director, Palampur, after the site inspection, the IIT team had suggested opening of the bridge to all kind of traffic, except heavily-loaded transport vehicles.

“After monitoring the traffic movement on the bridge for next 15-20 days and the completion of the final phase of the ongoing protection work, plying of loaded trucks can be allowed. The Deputy Commissioners of Kangra and Pathankot have called for opening the bridge to all kind of traffic except the heavily-loaded vehicles,” he said.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma confirmed that the bridge was opened for buses on Thursday.

The Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in Nurpur was closed in August 2022 after a massive flashflood triggered due to illegal mining had exposed its two pillars, P1 and P2.

The NHAI had carried out the protection work around the pillars and also diverted the course of Chakki rivulet. However, the entire material used in strengthening the pillars was washed away within a few months. Finally, the NHAI sought an expert opinion from IIT-Roorkee and started building a protection wall along with a check dam for saving the eroded pillars and stabilising the rivulet’s course in the event of flashfloods.

The NHAI kept the bridge closed for light vehicles during the monsoon season in 2022 and 2023. The local administration had diverted the heavy and light vehicles from the Kandwal-Lodhwan-Pathankot link road after the closure of the bridge. Barricades were put up on the inter-state Kandwal barrier to stop entry and exit of vehicles.

With the bridge closed for heavy transport vehicles, bus passengers had to travel an extra 20 km to reach their destinations in Mamoon, Haryal, Chhatwal, Jandwal and Chakki-Paddah areas in Pathankot district.

