International award for Nurpur club

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 21

The Nurpur Blood Donors Club (NBDC) has received the International Life Saver Award for collecting 353 blood units at a camp on March 23 last year. The Club has also been felicitated with the World Book of Records London by the National Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA). Governor Rajindra Vishwanath Arlekar honoured NBDC president Rajiv Pathania and general secretary Gulab Thakur with these awards at Dharamsala at a ceremony organised by the NIFAA on Sunday evening.

The forum had motivated volunteers and organised 1,476 blood donation camps across the country on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev under its ‘Samvedna Campaign’and collected 97,744 units in one day.

Pathania thanked members of the NBDC and blood donors of the area.—