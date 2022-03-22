International award for Nurpur club

NURPUR, MARCH 21
The Nurpur Blood Donors Club (NBDC) has received the International Life Saver Award for collecting 353 blood units at a camp on March 23 last year. The Club has also been felicitated with the World Book of Records London by the National Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA). Governor Rajindra Vishwanath Arlekar honoured NBDC president Rajiv Pathania and general secretary Gulab Thakur with these awards at Dharamsala at a ceremony organised by the NIFAA on Sunday evening.
The forum had motivated volunteers and organised 1,476 blood donation camps across the country on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev under its ‘Samvedna Campaign’and collected 97,744 units in one day.
Pathania thanked members of the NBDC and blood donors of the area.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...