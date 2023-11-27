International conference on sustainable future at Sardar Patel varsity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 26

A two-day international conference to discuss the importance of science and technology for a sustainable future, where around 170 scientists and research scholars from India and abroad would participate, commenced at the Sardar Patel University today.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the conference is sponsored by the American Chemist Society and Royal Society of Chemistry, and the official partners are Springer journal and ACS publication. 13 invited speakers, four from foreign countries and nine speakers from India will deliver their lectures on various issues and topics in the two-day event, which will conclude on Sunday.

“Scientists and research scholars from Italy, Portugal, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand are participating online in this conference. Professors and research scholars from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal are attending this two-day conference” he added.

In the inaugural session, pro vice-chancellor and patron Prof Anupama Singh welcomed all the guests and speakers. She said that the university was making great progress in all spheres and striving ahead.

Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary gave plenary talk on green nanotechnology and said global urbanisation and industrial development has led to various kinds of pollution. Techniques like nanoscale absorbance especially metal oxide nanostructures were proving to be a promising alternative for dyes, pesticides and heavy metal removal from the aqueous systems, he added.

Prof Paolo Fornasiero from the University of Trieste, Italy, delivered a lecture on personal journey into a more sustainable photochemical process.

Prof Ricardo O Louro from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, talked on ‘cytochromes to rescue: biological weapons of mass electrification.’

