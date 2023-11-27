 International conference on sustainable future at Sardar Patel varsity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • International conference on sustainable future at Sardar Patel varsity

International conference on sustainable future at Sardar Patel varsity

International conference on sustainable future at Sardar Patel varsity


Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 26

A two-day international conference to discuss the importance of science and technology for a sustainable future, where around 170 scientists and research scholars from India and abroad would participate, commenced at the Sardar Patel University today.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the conference is sponsored by the American Chemist Society and Royal Society of Chemistry, and the official partners are Springer journal and ACS publication. 13 invited speakers, four from foreign countries and nine speakers from India will deliver their lectures on various issues and topics in the two-day event, which will conclude on Sunday.

“Scientists and research scholars from Italy, Portugal, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand are participating online in this conference. Professors and research scholars from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and Himachal are attending this two-day conference” he added.

In the inaugural session, pro vice-chancellor and patron Prof Anupama Singh welcomed all the guests and speakers. She said that the university was making great progress in all spheres and striving ahead.

Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary gave plenary talk on green nanotechnology and said global urbanisation and industrial development has led to various kinds of pollution. Techniques like nanoscale absorbance especially metal oxide nanostructures were proving to be a promising alternative for dyes, pesticides and heavy metal removal from the aqueous systems, he added.

Prof Paolo Fornasiero from the University of Trieste, Italy, delivered a lecture on personal journey into a more sustainable photochemical process.

Prof Ricardo O Louro from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, talked on ‘cytochromes to rescue: biological weapons of mass electrification.’

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

6
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
World

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai hostages after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

20 metres dug as rescuers switch to vertical boring; Army tries to clear horizontal path too

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Farmers start MSP stir on UT border

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Push for price guarantee, debt waiver, cancellation of FIRs

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

Review readiness, Centre tells states amid flu surge in China

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis

CRIMINAL NEXUS: 1 buried alive during illegal mining in Aravallis


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row