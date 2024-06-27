International Day Against Drug Abuse: Kinnaur DC flags off anti-drug rally

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, June 26

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the tribal district of Kinnaur, along with the entire country and state, raised awareness about the adverse effects of drug abuse and its prevention. Additionally, people were educated about the prevention of drug trafficking.

Kinnaur DC Amit Kumar Sharma said this year’s theme for the day was ‘The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention’ which emphasised preventing drug trafficking and educating public about the misuse of drugs to build a healthy and strong society.

The DC emphasised the need to increase sensitivity, vigilance and awareness against the evil of drugs in society. He highlighted that the main objective of this event was to make the youth aware of health and to encourage them to stay away from drugs. “The youth play a crucial role in building a healthy nation, therefore it is our responsibility to play our part in keeping them away from drugs,” he said.

On this occasion, an awareness rally was taken out from the DC’s office to Punjab National Bank, which was flagged off by the DC. The rally saw participation from Anganwadi children and students of Government Senior Secondary School Reckong Peo and ITI Reckong Peo.

A webinar on the prevention of drug abuse and illegal trafficking was also organised.

