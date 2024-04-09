International peace seminar held at Himachal Pradesh University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, here today organised a one-day seminar on ‘Contemporary International Strategic Environment: Challenges for International Peace and Security’.

More than 70 students participated in the event.

Kamal Kinger, a professor at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala, served as the keynote speaker on the occasion.

Kinger drew the attention of the young students to the current global climate. He also expressed his views on contemporary security challenges in the field of international security, ranging from complex geopolitics to the crisis of global multilateral institutions.

Head of Department Vikas Singh said the department of Defence and Strategic Studies regularly organised such events as well as various types of workshops and educational tours for the intellectual development of the students so that, by participating in such discussions, the students could understand real situations.

