Internet, phone services resume at Sarchu

Mandi, June 2
Internet and mobile phone services have been resumed at Sarchu.
On the demand of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Reliance Jio had started Internet and mobile phone services at Sarchu in September last year. However, the company suspended the services during winter in November because of heavy snowfall.
Now, the company has restored the services to Sarchu, which will help tourists as well as the BRO.
Yogesh Chauhan, an engineer of Reliance Jio, says, “The Internet and mobile phone services have been resumed at Sarchu on the demand of the BRO. The services will be available till November. During winter, the BRO shifts its base and there is no habitation also. Also, it is not easy to provide the services during the winter because the area receives heavy snowfall”.
