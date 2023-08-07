Interstate drug racket busted, one arrested

Nurpur, August 6
Intensifying its special drive against drug trafficking, the Nurpur district police yesterday busted an interstate drug smuggling racket in the Chhanni-Beli area under the jurisdiction of Damtal police station.
The police gathered inputs about an Amritsar-based drug supplier from drug peddler Ashok, alias Sonu, who was arrested on August 1 with 261 gm heroin (chitta).
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said a special police team was sent to arrest the kingpin at Amritsar. With the help of the local police, the team arrested Harkishanjeet Singh, who was hiding in his neighbourhood. The car used by the suspect in transporting the contraband was also seized by the police. He was produced in the court this afternoon and remanded in three-day police custody.
The SP said the investigations conducted by the police revealed that Harkishanjeet was one of the main drug suppliers and had supplied chitta to Ashok for over 10 to 12 times. Ashok further supplied the drug to local drug peddlers in the area.
