Intervene to resolve truckers' issue, Shimla MP asks govt

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 27

Suresh Kashyap, Member of Parliament, Shimla, today participated in a protest rally taken out by the truckers at Darlaghat.

The truckers are resenting closure of Ambuja cement plant by the Adani management since December 15. The Adani management had proposed lowering freight rate from Rs 10.58 per ton per km to Rs 6 per ton per km which had led to the dispute.

Kashyap said the state government had failed to resolve the 44-day old dispute between the truckers and the Adani management as it had failed to accord it due seriousness.

He said he did not want to make the issue political but the state government should intervene effectively to resolve the dispute. He informed that he had spoken to the senior officials of the Adani management and was trying to resolve the issue.

Truckers marched on the streets of Darlaghat and raised slogans against the Adani management. “Closure of the cement plant has severally hit the transporters and those who have availed vehicle loans were finding it difficult to repay the instalments. The ancillary service providers were also suffering from lack of work,” said Kashyap. He asked why the plant was closed barely three days after the new Chief Minister took oath on December 11.

Kashyap said hollow promises had been extended by the Chief Minister as well as the industries minister for notifying freight rates soon. It was unfortunate that FIRs have been registered against agitating truckers at Barmana, he said.