Intravenous drug users vulnerable to AIDS

Shimla, December 1

The increasing use of intravenous drugs by addicts in Himachal makes them vulnerable to AIDS. It has become a cause for concern though the AIDS prevalence rate in Himachal is relatively low as compared to the national rate.

A human chain being created in Mandi on the World AIDS Day on Thursday. Photo: Jai Kumar

Dr Lalit, State Programme Officer of AIDS Control Society, says that 5,132 AIDS cases were recorded in Himachal this year, 380 more than the previous year. Last year, there were 4,752 AIDS patients in Himachal, which ranked 26th nationally. “Our focus is on the youth, who under peer pressure tend to be reckless. So, there is need to create awareness among them,” he adds.

He says, “What is even more worrisome is the fact that the increase in AIDS cases is being attributed to sharing of syringes by intravenous drug users, which increases the chances of contracting hepatitis infection, compromising their immunity and making them vulnerable to AIDS.”

The highest number of 1,360 AIDS cases are in Kangra, followed by 1,011 in Hamirpur and 639 in Mandi district. The state government is providing anti-retro viral treatment to AIDS and HIV patients at six centres to improve their quality of life.

The AIDS prevalence rate in Himachal is 0.12 per cent as compared to 0.22 per cent at the national level. The maximum number of 1,187 jail inmates (40.8 %) out of total 2,900 in Himachal were convicted under the NDPS Act.