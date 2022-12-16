INTUC to protest against Adani group for closure of two cement plants

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 15

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) will protest against the Adani group order to shut down recently acquired two cement plants in Barmana and Darlaghat. The group has decided to shut down these plants citing high transportation cost that is making operations unviable.

Addressing a press conference here today, INTUC state convener Mahimn Chander said memorandum would be sent to the CM and the Governor and statewide protests would be held if the group did not withdraw its decision.

The convener said that more than 15,000 families would be affected by the closure of the cement plants. Thousands of indirect beneficiaries will be hit adversely. He said if the decision of closure is not taken back then statewide protests would be held.

Chander alleged that INTUC in Himachal was working for the interests of the employees, whether the employee is in the government sector or the private. He said the voice of the employees would not be allowed to be suppressed by the big business houses. He said if Adani Group did not change its decision, then there would be a protest by INTUC.

#Congress #gautam adani #Kullu