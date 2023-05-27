Investigate ‘corruption charges’ against officials in Chief Minister’s Office: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

State BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma today accused the Congress government of indulging in rampant corruption, as made out in an anonymous letter circulated on social media. Serious allegations of corruption have been levelled in the letter against officials posted at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cannot wash his hands off the corruption charges by simply saying these were levelled in an anonymous letter.” He added that when the complainant, an employee, was willing to come forward if the allegations were investigated, why the government was hesitating to order a probe.

He demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against the officials posted in the Chief Minister’s O)ffice. “Will the state government and the Chief Minister recommend a CBI inquiry into the allegations levelled in the letter,” he quipped.

Sharma alleged, “Undue benefits have been given to a private firm executing the Shongtong Karcham hydroelectric power project in Kinnaur district on the ground of cost escalation. Instead of imposing a penalty on the firm for delaying the project, its contract period has been extended, which will result in cost escalation.”.

He said that the Chief Minister must clarify to people why undue benefits were given to the firm at the cost of loss to the state exchequer.