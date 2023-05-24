Investigate graft charges against officials in CM’s office: Jai Ram Thakur

Mandi, May 23
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said today that for the past few days, officials posted in the Chief Minister’s office in Shimla were courting controversies.
He said that an anonymous letter had gone viral on social media in which serious allegations of corruption had been made against officials working in the Chief Minister’s office.
Thakur said that it was incumbent upon the state government to conduct an inquiry into the matter and make the investigation report public to clear the doubts of common people. Such instances raise suspicion about the functioning of the government, he added.
He said, “I urge the Chief Minister to conduct an inquiry into allegations levelled in this anonymous letter against government officials in his office.”
Thakur was here to attend a BJP workers’ meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He urged the workers to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections and ensure victory on all four seats.
He said, “To mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the BJP has started a Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan to establish a direct contact with people. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is moving ahead on the development path.”
Cong hasn’t fulfilled 10 guarantees: Ex-cm
The Congress had given 10 guarantees to the people of the state before the Assembly elections. However, even six months after assuming power, its government has taken no concrete step to fulfil the promises. — Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition
