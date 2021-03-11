Investiture ceremony at DAV school

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2022-23 was held at DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani, in Chamba district on Wednesday. The newly elected students were conferred with badges and sashes by Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma. The new office-bearers took oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity and loyalty towards the school and the society. The ceremony started with a Gayatri Mantra and the school song. The Captains of the four houses were presented with respective house flags and badges by the house masters and teacher incharges.

Inspection at girls' hostel

Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda on Wednesday made a surprise inspection at the girls' hostel running in Kaza and had a detailed discussion with children about daily activities inside the hostel. He also enquired about the security arrangements from the hostel management. The girls put some demands before the minister following which the minister directed SDM Gunjit Singh Cheema to immediately fulfill the same. There are 70 girls living in the hostel. The food and accommodation is very good, said hostellers.

Yoga Olympiad on June 15

The state-level under-19 boys and girls Yoga Olympiad will be held on June 15 at Government Senior Secondary School, Shoghi, and all Deputy Directors of Higher Education have been asked by the Department of Higher Education to ensure participation of four boys and four girls who fulfill the eligibility criteria from Government High Schools and Senior Secondary Schools under their jurisdiction. Students, escorted by two teachers, should report to the Principal of the school on June 14. The National Yoga Olympiad is being organised at NCERT, Delhi, from June 18 to 20.