Investiture ceremony at St Edward's School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

The investiture ceremony to mark the swearing-in of the newly appointed school cabinet for the year 2022-23 was organised at St Edward’s School here today.

The celebrations began with the welcoming of chief guest Col Vikram Mahajan, at present posted as Director of Project Deepak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This was followed by the unfurling of the school flag and singing of the school anthem, which displayed the core essence of the school and its ideals.

The event continued with the pinning of badges and conferring of sashes and flags on the newly appointed cabinet, followed by the oath, administered by Principal Reverend Father Anil Wilson Sequeira.

The cabinet then took their position at the centre and the House captains and vice-captains took position along their respective houses. The festivities proceeded with students presenting various performances. —