Invitation drive for May 31 function

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

The state BJP today started inviting people for the upcoming rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at The Ridge here on May 31.

The drive launched by BJP president Suresh Kashyap along with BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and general secretary Trilok Jamwal started from the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) and continued up to Sher-e Punjab.

“We have received a good response from people for the rally. People are enthusiastic about seeing the Prime Minister. The BJYM wing has done a great job in turning Shimla into a saffron city,” said Kashyap.

Khanna said more than 50,000 people would attend the rally. Bhardwaj said that the invitation drive would be organised in all 34 wards of the Shimla MC.