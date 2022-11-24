Involve all in TB eradication: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed the need to involve every individual in the tuberculosis (TB) eradication campaign to achieve the target of making the state tuberculosis-free by 2023.

The Governor was addressing a two-day workshop organised for all Chief Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers at the State Health Training Centre here today.

He said by achieving the goal, Himachal could emerge as the first ‘model state’ of the country, which would be a great achievement for all.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on September 9, 2022 and has set a target of making the country TB-free by 2025,” he stated.

Appreciating the efforts of the department, he said as a result of its continuous efforts, Himachal could achieve the target of a TB-free state by 2023. Himachal had also secured the first position in the matter of Covid-19 vaccination, he added.

He said it was not the responsibility of the Health Department alone, but every individual must come forward for treatment and patients must be adopted personally.

“All TB patients need to be provided community support through Nikshay Mitra and all CMOs and field officers must monitor this component closely,” he said.

Reviewing the National Leprosy Control Programme, Arlekar said the primary goal was to detect the cases of leprosy at an early stage and provide complete treatment free of cost to prevent the occurrence of disabilities and transmission of disease at the community level. “Leprosy is completely curable and with just 141 patients under treatment, all can be easily cured,” he said.