IOC donates ambulance

Our Correspondent

Una, May 4

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) today donated an ambulance under the Corporate Social Responsibility to the Una Health Department, at the Indian Oil depot located in Pekhubela village.

The keys of the vehicle were handed over to DC Raghav Sharma by NS Singh, IOC Executive Director (North Zone). The ambulance has basic life support equipment. The DC thanked the IOC officials for donating the vehicle.