IPL fan park in Hamirpur, match on screen today

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 12

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would screen three IPL matches at ‘Tata IPL Fan Park,’ set up at Sports Complex of the Sports Authority of India at Anu near here, from tomorrow.

This was stated by HPCA district secretary Anil Bhatia here today while addressing the media at the fan park. He said an LED screen of 576 sq ft was installed at the Sports Complex along with special arenas for kids, women and senior citizens. He said the entry at the fan park would be free, while eatables would be available at reasonable prices inside the park.

Parks at 50 locations The authorities have decided to set up fan parks at 50 different locations across the country on 10 weekends during the ongoing IPL season. In Himachal Pradesh these would be set up at Una, Hamirpur and Shimla. IPL matches were screened in Una on April 6 and 7, as will be done in Shimla on May 18 and 19. —Satyapal Nikade, BCCI Representative

He said the IPL matches, including the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on April 13 and matches between Kolkata Knight Riders and Super Giants, and between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 14, would be screened at the park.

BCCI representative Satyapal Nikade said the authorities have decided to set up fan parks at 50 different locations across the country on 10 weekends during the ongoing IPL season. He added that in Himachal Pradesh, the fan parks would be set up at Una, Hamirpur and Shimla. IPL matches were screened in Una on April 6 and 7, as will be done in Shimla on May 18 and 19.

