IPR programme for MSMEs concludes

Shimla, March 23

A Two-Day programme on the intellectual property rights (IP Yatra) organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner (micro, small and medium enterprises), Ministry of MSME, cumulated here today.

The technical session was chaired by Dr HP Kumar, former CMD, NSIC and advisor of the PHDCCI and he set the stage for various deliberations on IPR issues. The event covered a range of topics, including enforcement of IPR, where Vasant Chandra, head-prosecution, United and United, highlighted the significance of IP protection for businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators.

He elaborated on various strategies to safeguard intellectual property, such as registering copyrights, trademarks, and patents, creating confidentiality contracts, and implementing security measures.

Associate Akash Chaudhary discussed the legal aspects of IPR infringement and also shed light on the broader scope of intellectual property, encompassing patents, utility models, trademarks, and copyrights.

The session was addressed by Narender Bhardwaj, Chair, Himachal Pradesh State Chapter (PHDCCI); Vishal Chauhan, Co-chair, Himachal Pradesh State Chapter (PHDCCI); Kanchan Zutshi, Director, (PHDCCI); and Resident Director of PHDCCI Anil Saunkhala.

The technical session was followed by a helpdesk camp on IPR to provide one-to-one assistance to the MSMEs and also provide on-spot filing of IPRs.

Many queries related to the IPRs were addressed through the helpdesk camp.

