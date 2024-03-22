‘IPRs safeguard one’s creativity and innovation’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

A weeklong training-cum-workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) began at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) today. The programme was sponsored by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Joint member secretary (HIMCOSTE) Suresh C Attri was the chief guest of the occasion.

RKMV Principal Anurita Saxena emphasised the need for understanding the intricacies of IPR as it safeguards one’s creativity and innovation. IQAC Coordinator Madan Mankotia, in his concept note, pressed for evolving an ecosystem of research, innovation and growth.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Shimla