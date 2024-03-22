‘IPRs safeguard one’s creativity and innovation’

Shimla, March 21
A weeklong training-cum-workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) began at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) today. The programme was sponsored by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Joint member secretary (HIMCOSTE) Suresh C Attri was the chief guest of the occasion.
RKMV Principal Anurita Saxena emphasised the need for understanding the intricacies of IPR as it safeguards one’s creativity and innovation. IQAC Coordinator Madan Mankotia, in his concept note, pressed for evolving an ecosystem of research, innovation and growth.
