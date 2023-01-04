IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest at Himachal CM's rally in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 3

Saju Ram Rana (58), an IPS officer, died of cardiac arrest during a rally of Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. Rana fell unconscious and was taken by the police to the zonal hospital in Dharamsala, where he was declared brought dead.

The CMO, Kangra, Dr GD Gupta, said as per a preliminary report, he suffered cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem, he said. Rana was posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Jangalberi, in Hamirpur district. He was here today for duty during the CM’s rally.

#Dharamsala #sukhvinder singh sukhu