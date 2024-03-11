IPS officer Dr Monika Bhutunguru gets fellowship in UK

Shimla, March 10
Dr Monika Bhutunguru, a 2014-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been selected for the esteemed Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship in the United Kingdom.
This 10-week fellowship is offered by Cranfield University at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom (Shrivenham Campus), and is funded by UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. The programme is aimed at mid-career professionals with demonstrable leadership potential in the field of cybersecurity or cyber policy in India.
Under this fellowship, an understanding of policy and legislative approaches in cybersecurity and its implications for national security, commercial opportunity, crime prevention, and the right to privacy is provided to the fellows.
During this fellowship, she will undergo specialised training and coursework in cybersecurity at the university. A press statement issued by the state Police Department here yesterday stated that, with a career marked by integrity, leadership, and unwavering dedication to public service, Dr Monika had been a pillar of strength within the department. The prestigious fellowship recognised her exemplary dedication to law enforcement and her commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures in our community.
