IPS officer Rameshwar Thakur is new chairman of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

IPS officer Rameshwar Thakur, serving as Inspector General of Police, will be the new chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

It follows the controversy over the appointment of Rachna Gupt, member of the HPPSC, as chairperson and calling off of the oath ceremony at the last minute. The government issued a notification on Thursday.

Besides Thakur, the two members whose appointment had been notified earlier will be administered the oath of office, though the date is yet to be fixed. These are retired IAS officer Rakesh Sharma and Col Rakesh Sharma (retd).

However, a change has been made whereby Nain Singh, who retired from the Department of Education in the Himachal Pradesh University in June this year, has been made member in place of OP Sharma, whose name had figured in the last notification.