IRB cultural troupe launches voter awareness drive in Una

Una, April 2

A cultural troupe from 1st India Reserve Battalion (IRB), stationed at Bangarh in Una district, has been given the responsibility of the Voter Awareness Campaign. The troupe consists of policemen and women artistes.

IRB Commandant Akriti Sharma said that the Battalion’s ‘Eklavya Kala Manch’ would perform as part of the SVEEP programme to educate voters at Government College, Una, and Bhadolian Khurd village tomorrow, besides at Bhadolian Kalan village and the Community Centre, Basdehra, on April 4, and at the Ramlila Maidan at Sanoli village and the Community Centre at Santoshgarh on April 5.

Meanwhile, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has appealed to all eligible voters to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections. He said, “All youth, who have attained the age of 18 years, on April 1, are eligible to get their names registered on the voter lists by May 4. All such young voters can get the required documentation done by the booth-level officers in their respective polling booths.

Jatin said that the training of the polling staff for smooth and fair conduct of the elections was being undertaken at different levels. He added that hectic campaigning was underway in educational institutions and at public places to woo people to come out and vote during the elections. Signature campaigns had been initiated at a number of places to educated voters.

He said the NextGen DISE software for allocating duties to the polling staff would be used and personnel for operating the software had been trained. He added after the username and passwords for the computer operators were ready, the information regarding the polling staff would be added to the database.

