Irish Ambassador visits Shimla School

Shimla, June 29
Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India, visited St Edward’s School here today.
He was accompanied by Deputy Ambassador Raymond Mullen, Head of Visa Office Cairbre O’ Fearghail and Second Secretary Peader O’hUbain.
The guests were accorded a warm welcome by teachers and students, after which
Kelly hoisted the school flag, which was followed by a rendition of the school anthem.
At a special interaction session held at the school library, students who take part in Model United Nations engaged with the diplomats, gaining valuable insights from their extensive experience in international relations. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony by the management. The school extended heartfelt gratitude to the diplomats for their visit and interaction with the students.
