Irish Ambassador visits Shimla School

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 29

Kevin Kelly, the Irish Ambassador to India, visited St Edward’s School here today.

He was accompanied by Deputy Ambassador Raymond Mullen, Head of Visa Office Cairbre O’ Fearghail and Second Secretary Peader O’hUbain.

The guests were accorded a warm welcome by teachers and students, after which

Kelly hoisted the school flag, which was followed by a rendition of the school anthem.

At a special interaction session held at the school library, students who take part in Model United Nations engaged with the diplomats, gaining valuable insights from their extensive experience in international relations. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony by the management. The school extended heartfelt gratitude to the diplomats for their visit and interaction with the students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla