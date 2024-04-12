Irked over ‘beef-eater’ remark, Kangana slams Vikramaditya

Our Correspondent

Manali, April 11

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, today targeted PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering in Manali today.

May Lord Rama bless her: Vikramaditya PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said he would pray to Lord Rama to bless Kangana with good sense. “Such words and language have probably never been used till date in our state,” he added.

Vikramaditya called Kangana his elder sister and advised her to raise the issues of people instead of indulging in useless antics.

He said, “People have nothing to do with what you eat and drink in Mumbai. Talk about your contribution to the people of the Mandi constituency, your vision what you intend to do for them.”

Apparently upset over the Congress leaders’ allegations that she was a beef-eater, Kangana challenged Vikramaditya to substantiate his allegation. “He says he has a video of me eating beef, why doesn’t he make it public. He must have some proof like a restaurant bill or something to substantiate his charge. He’s a liar,” she said. Kangana is likely to fight Vikramaditya from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Kangana said that the Congress leaders were defaming her just because she had joined politics. “Does the Congress want that daughters should stay away from politics? Is politics only for men? On the other hand, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given 33 per cent reservation to women. I want to tell all who are threatening me that I will not be deterred. I will fight the election and win it,” she added.

Kangana said that it was not for the first time that she was facing “Raja betas”. “In the film industry, girls were exploited. And when I raised my voice against it, some dynasts tried to scare me but they could not deter me. Even Uddhav Thackeray had threatened me but couldn’t scare me,” she added.

She said the Congress had befooled people in the past by making false promises.

