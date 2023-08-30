Iron railings dumped on road pose threat to commuters

Although the construction work on the pedestrian path near Vikasnagar has come to an end, many iron railings are still dumped on several stretches of the path. The authorities concerned must get the railings removed as these are causing inconvenience to the pedestrians and posing a threat to their lives. Aniket, Shimla

Non-operational streetlights causing inconvenience

Many streetlights in the Sanyard Ward area of the Mandi Municipal Corporation have been non-operational for the past one week. As a result, area residents, especially women, are finding it unsafe and difficult to pass through the area during the evenings. MC officials should ask the authorities at the state electricity board to ensure proper functioning of the streetlights. Simran, Mandi

Snarl-ups on main roads in city

It is over a fortnight since several roads were closed in Shimla due to landslides and trees getting uprooted following heavy rain. However, the work to clear roads is still on and snarl-ups have become the order of the day on the main roads of the town. Now that there is no rain, the administration must clear the roads on priority so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. Amit Singh, Shimla

