‘Irregularities’ in Mandi University appointments being investigated

Tribune News Service

shimla, April 3

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said in the Vidhan Sabha that the allegations of irregularities in appointments in Sardar Patel University, Mandi, were being investigated and if any violations were detected, strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Issue being politicised The issue of setting up of Sardar Patel University is being politicised. How you have come to the conclusion that there have been irregularities in appointments? Has irregularities been detected in an inquiry? Any attempt to close the university will be opposed. Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of opposition

The minister said that 17 universities were set up in one district between 2008 and 2012 but contrary to expectations, the results were not encouraging. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar raised the issue under Rule 62.

Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani, while speaking in the absence of Chander Shekhar, demanded a probe into alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers in Sardar Patel University and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Kangra, in violation of eligibility norms.

Dharmani said that appointments in Sardar Patel University were made on political considerations in violation of the UGC norms between 2012 and 2017. “Many appointees did not have the requisite qualification and experience. In many cases, the duration of the PhD course was counted as experience,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the issue of setting up of Sardar Patel University was being politicised. “How you have come to the conclusion that there have been irregularities in appointments? Has an inquiry been conducted to detect the irregularities? Any attempt to close the university will be opposed,” he added.

Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana raised the issue of the fake degree racket at a private university. “What were the compulsions that the government allowed the setting up of 17 universities in one district, with some being given relaxation in the condition of the availability of at least 50 bighas,” he added.

The Education Minister said that the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) had found that Manav Bharti University had issued 36,000 fake degrees. “An FIR was registered against 21 persons, who were arrested, and properties worth Rs 194 crore in Rajasthan, Solan and Sirmaur were attached,” he added. The complaints against APG University were being investigated.