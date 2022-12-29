Irrigation department de-notifies 32 offices opened since May

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 28

The Department of Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) today de-notified 32 offices that had been opened since May by the previous BJP government.

In Kangra district, six offices have been de-notified which include an office of Engineer-in-Chief of Flood Control and Irrigation at Dharamsala that was notified by the previous government on October 13, just a day before the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections.

The other offices that have been de-notified are the Jal Shakti Section at Darang in Mandi district, Jal Shakti Division at Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, Jal Shakti sections at Nachan, Sainj in Shimla district, Dodra in Shimla district, Gatta Dhar in Sirmaur district, Jal Shakti subdivision at Kango, sections at Churad and Chowki in Mandi district, subdivisions at Kunihar in Arki area of Solan and Kuthera in Bilaspur district.

Jal Shakti divisions at Sujanpur and Nadaun in Hamirpur and in Jaisinghpur area, subdivision in the Banoori area of Palampur, section in Kao at Karsog, division at Sahoo in Chamba, merger of subdivision with division at Amb in Una district, reorganisation of Jal Shakti division at Bhoranj in Hamirpur, new Jal Shakti circle at Thunag in Mandi district, new Jal Shakti section at Dhunak in Thural area and Jal Shakti section in Tappa at Daroh in Kangra district have also been de-notified.

Others in the list are the Jal Shakti section at Majheen in Kangra, division at Kothipura in Bilaspur, division in Balichowki and two sections in Panjain and Sudharani in Mandi district, division at Tang in Kangra, section at Bhager and Kaphara in Bilaspur, section at Sarotari in Kangra district, division at Dharampur in Solan, section and subdivision at Samirpur in Hamirpur, division at Bhawarna in Sullah area of Kangra, Jal Shakti division at Kangra, division at Naggar in Kullu and subdivision and section at Didwin Tikker in Hamirpur.

As per the notification issued today by the Secretary, IPH, these offices have been de-notified as per the order of the state government to de-notify all offices opened since April by the previous government.

