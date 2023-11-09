 Irrigation, flood control projects in Kangra district stuck for want of funds : The Tribune India

Despite investment clearance, Centre is yet to release money

Phina Singh canal project, which was envisaged in 2011. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 8

Major irrigation and flood control projects in Kangra district, which had received investment clearance from the Union Ministry of Water Resources, are awaiting release of funds from the Centre. These are Phina Singh canal project in the Nurpur area and a flood control project in the Jaswan Pragpur area of Kangra district.

Caught in quagmire

  • The Phina Singh canal project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking Kalam Nullah and Chaki river, two tributaries of the Beas
  • As per the initial estimates, the cost of the project was expected to be at Rs 204 crore. However, Rs 283.32 crore had already been spent on the project, but work completion is just 53% so far

The Union Ministry of Water Resources has given investment clearance for the Rs 643-crore Phina Singh canal project in July this year. However, till date no funds for the project have been released. The canal project has been struck for the past more than 10 years and its cost has escalated from initial Rs 204 crore to Rs 643 crore.

The Phina Singh canal project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking Kalam Nallah and Chaki river, two tributaries of the Beas flowing in Nurpur area of Kangra district and construction of concrete gravity dam across Chaki river. The water from the dam was to be carried through a 4,307-metre tunnel to irrigate an area of 4,025 hectares in 60 villages of the Nurpur area.

As per the initial estimates, the cost of the project was estimated at Rs 204 crore. Against the initial estimate, the project has already incurred cost of 283.32 crore but the total progress in the project was just 53 per cent so far.

The project did not receive any money from the Union Government in past few years. It was in 2021, a revised detailed project report (DPR) was sent by the Irrigation Department to the Government of India regarding the project. In the revised DPR, a provision has also been made for the construction of hydroelectric project with a capacity of 1.88 MW power generation on the Phina Singh canal project. Revised plan also envisages using the reservoir created for Phina Singh canal project for transportation purposes. As per the new DPR, the estimate cost of the project has gone up to Rs 643 crore.

Investment clearance for canalisation of rivulets falling in the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency was given by the Union Ministry of Water Resources in October this year. The project is worth Rs 504 crore. Though investment clearance for the project has been given, the state is yet to receive any money for the canalisation project

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of the Irrigation and Public Health Department, said the state had already taken up the matter for release of funds for irrigation and flood control schemes with the Union Government. I have also written to PM Narendra Modi to get funds released for said projects. The state suffered loss of Rs 600 crore to schemes launched under the Jal Jivan Mission. Funds for repairs of schemes are yet to be received from the Union Government, he said.

