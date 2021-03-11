Una: Irrigation projects to come up soon, says Satpal Singh Satti

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 1

Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today laid the foundation stone of a drinking water scheme estimated to cost Rs 40 lakhs in Bhadolian Khurd village of Una Assembly segment.

He honoured Bhadolian Khurd resident Shyam Lal who donated eight marlas of his land for installation of the tube well and pump house for the drinking water scheme.

Addressing a public gathering, Satti said during the present tenure of the state government, an irrigation scheme worth Rs 70 lakh comprising four mini tube wells has been dedicated to the farmers of Bhadolian Khurd for irrigating their fields, while work on another irrigation scheme estimated at Rs 72 lakhs is in progress and will be completed by the next two months.

Satti said Himachal Pradesh was front runner in implementing the ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan’ mission of the Union government to provide every household with piped drinking water. Besides, he said the state government has accorded top priority to irrigation.

Satti said five deep bore tube wells for providing adequate drinking water to Una city have been drilled and work on laying distribution pipelines is in the final stage. He informed that three deep bore tube wells have been installed in Rampur village.